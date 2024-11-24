 />

More awareness is required on organ donation, says Jeevandan A.P. coordinator

K. Rambabu says that the organisation will hold a series of meetings in Parvatipuram, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts to spread awareness on the practice

Published - November 24, 2024 06:53 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Jeevandan Andhra Pradesh coordinator and VIMS Director K. Rambabu

Jeevandan State coordinator and Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) Director K. Rambabu on Sunday said that more awareness is required on organ donation as people living in rural and semi-urban areas harboured various misconceptions and doubts with regards to the practice.

Dr. Rambabu, who ensured organ transplantation to needy patients after convincing the family members of two brain dead persons in Vizianagaram, recently spoke to The Hindu about the action plan of Jeevandan.

“With the help of service organisations and the medical fraternity, Jeevandan would hold a series of meetings in Parvatipuram, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts to spread awareness on the practice and its importance in saving lives. Those consenting to donate their organs will in turn clear doubts about the practice. Thus, we will motivate more people and take their help in informing us about the brain dead persons whose organs can be transplanted to needy patients,” he said.

According to him, around 2,720 patients are waiting for a kidney transplant, 1,243 persons for a liver transplant, 71 patients need heart transplant and 13 people require lung transplant in Vizianagaram. Jeevandan would assist the waitlisted patients to get the required organs as and when family members of brain dead persons come forward for donation of organs.

“Organ transplantation has to be done very quickly, thus, consent of parents or spouses is required immediately. It is a tough task for us if they don’t know much about the importance of organ donation. Prior awareness will certainly encourage people to donate organs despite of their mental agony,” he added. 

