More arrests are likely in rave party case, says City Task Force

The special police team formed to investigate the rave party incident in the city is reportedly going to make a few more arrests in the case shortly.

The City Task Force has already arrested six persons in connection with the case, including the alleged main organiser identified as Sonu and famous DJ Vivek Behera, popularly known as DJ Bobsy.

“We have identified almost all the people who have attended the rave party and consumed the drugs and we are working to arrest another two to three persons who have played a key role in procuring and peddling the drugs,” said Commissioner of Police Mahesh Chandra Laddha.

The rave party was busted on April 13 by teams from the CTF and Arilova Police Station, at a private resort near Rushikonda.

Drugs such as LSD blots, MMDA and cocaine that were sourced through the dark web and from other cities such as Bengaluru and Goa were supplied by the organisers and the peddlers to the party attendees.

Apart from the six people who were arrested, B. Subbarao, Excise Department Superintendent of Gajuwaka division, was also suspended based on the based on the orders of the District Collector for according permission to hold a liquor party at an open place, especially at a time when the Election Model Code of Code was in force.

Unique case

The city police have keenly pursued their investigation into the case as this was the first time that a rave party of this scale was held in the city. About 150 persons attended the party, police sources said, adding that the modus operandi of procuring drugs through the dark web using bitcoin as payment was also unique.

The first person to be arrested in the case was Manukonda Satyanarayana (26), who reportedly purchased the drugs using bitcoin.

“This was an occurrence of a rare kind and we want to make sure that all accused are booked and such things are not repeated,” said Mr. Laddha.