More Armed Police Outposts likely in Agency

Appreciating the functioning of the Armed Police Outposts (AOP) in Visakhapatnam Agency, Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) A.P. Maheshwari said that more such AOPs can be created in the future if need be.

Dr. Maheshwari was interacting with the media on his maiden visit to Visakhapatnam in his capacity as DG of the CRPF, on Thursday.

Forward bases will not only improve the domination of the security forces in the Left Wing Extremism-affected region but will have a multi-dimensional effect in the region, he said.

“Apart from security forces making deep inroads, AOPs will held in bettering police-community interactions, take development to the neglected areas, improve connectivity and communication and most importantly instil confidence among tribals,” Dr. Maheshwari said.

Speaking about the operations in the AOB region, Dr. Maheshwari expressed happiness on the enhanced domination of the security forces and the synergy between the Central forces and State police, the Greyhounds and various intelligence wings.

Speaking about modernisation, Dr. Maheshwari said that high-end technology is being inducted into the force and it will play a key role in future operations.

He also pointed out that setting up forward bases would go a long way towards improving road connectivity.

Visit to AOB region

Earlier in the day, Dr. Maheshwari visited the Maoist-affected Andhra Odisha Border (AOB) Region along with Sanjay Arora, Additional DG (Operations) CRPF, M.R. Naik, IG CRPF Southern Sector, Ch. Srikanth, IG A.P. SIB, Attada Babujee, Superintendent of Police of Visakhapatnam district, and other senior police and CRPF officials.

Dr. Maheshwari interacted with the jawans and officers in the forward areas in AOB and urged them to be more vigilant.

He later visited the headquarters of the 198 CRPF Battalion and addressed the officers and men of 198, 39, 42 and 234 Battalions. He also inaugurated a blood donation camp organised as part of the CPPF’s ongoing 81 Raising Day. About 100 jawans and officers participated in the camp.