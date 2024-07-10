ADVERTISEMENT

Morampudi flyover to be thrown open on Independence Day, says Rajamahendravaram MP

Updated - July 10, 2024 07:21 pm IST

Published - July 10, 2024 07:02 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Rajamahendravaram MP D. Purandeswari.

Rajamahendravaram MP D. Purandeswari on Wednesday announced that the 1.42 km-length Morampudi flyover on Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam national highway would be thrown open on Independence Day in Rajamahendravaram. Ms. Purandeswari, former Rajamahendravaram MP M. Muralimohan, city MLA Adireddi Vasu inspected the status of the ongoing works at the flyover. 

The ₹60 crore flyover project is being executed by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). Ms. Purandeswari has directed NHAI Project Director D. Surendranath to speed up the land acquisition for the service road along the flyover.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US