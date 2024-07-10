GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Morampudi flyover to be thrown open on Independence Day, says Rajamahendravaram MP

Published - July 10, 2024 07:02 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Rajamahendravaram MP D. Purandeswari.

Rajamahendravaram MP D. Purandeswari on Wednesday announced that the 1.42 km-length Morampudi flyover on Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam national highway would be thrown open on Independence Day in Rajamahendravaram. Ms. Purandeswari, former Rajamahendravaram MP M. Muralimohan, city MLA Adireddi Vasu inspected the status of the ongoing works at the flyover. 

The ₹60 crore flyover project is being executed by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). Ms. Purandeswari has directed NHAI Project Director D. Surendranath to speed up the land acquisition for the service road along the flyover.

