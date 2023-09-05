Mood of revolt among the public against NDA, YSRCP governments, says CPI leader

September 05, 2023 05:18 am | Updated 05:20 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary K. Ramakrishna said that a mood of revolt was predominant all over Andhra Pradesh against the Narendra Modi government at the centre and Jagan Mohan Reddy government at the State.

Addressing a public meeting at Krishna Kalamandir junction here on Monday evening, the CPI leader said that the CPI-mooted campaign “Save Nation-Save State” received an overwhelming response from a cross-section of the public, which was proof that the people were vexed with the NDA and YSRCP governments.

Terming the Narendra Modi government as an “utter failure”, Mr. Ramakrishna said that during the nine-year rule of the NDA, the common man had come to suffer hell in all spheres, with rising inflation, poverty, and unemployment, coupled with communal violence.

He said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had rendered the State bankrupt and left the government employees in the lurch with no funds to provide salaries promptly. The CPI leader said that development was completely ignored in Andhra Pradesh, leading to spiralling unemployment.

CPI cadres from all over Rayalaseema districts took part in the roadshow earlier, which passed through the arterial junctions of Anantapur.