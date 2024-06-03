Mood in YSRCP, TDP camps a study in contrast ahead of counting day

The mood in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) camp and in that of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is a study in contrast.

ADVERTISEMENT

With several exit polls predicting a victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the recently-concluded Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the State, cadre of the TDP are in a joyous mood, waiting to celebrate their return to power on counting day. Elsewhere, with a grim outlook being predicted for the YSRCP, senior party leaders are exhorting their cadre not to lose hope and are asserting that they will form a second consecutive government in the State.

Until the results of the exit polls were announced, candidates of both parties were equally confident of their chances of victory. Most leaders of political parties, who flew abroad on holiday after months of intense electioneering and a breakneck campaign, returned to their respective constituencies to prepare the ground for counting day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike earlier, the elections in Andhra Pradesh this time were marked by an unprecedented level of tension. Post-poll violence was reported from several areas, and the polling itself was a tight contest between the YSRCP and TDP. There will be many candidates who are going to win the elections this time by the narrowest of margins, predict poll pundits.

Though exit polls have reliably predicted that the NDA has a higher chance of forming the government, the electoral fight is expected to go down to the wire in many constituencies. One of them is going to be witnessed in Sarvepalli Assembly constituency of Nellore district, where Kakani Govardhan Reddy of the YSRCP is pitted against the TDP’s Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy.

Similarly, sitting Atmakur MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy of the YSRCP is facing a stiff challenge from former Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy of the TDP. Udayagiri is also witnessing a high-stakes battle between two debutants — Mekapati Rajagopal Reddy (YSRCP) and Kakarla Suresh (TDP).

YSRCP Nellore Lok Sabha candidate V. Vijaya Sai Reddy said he was confident that his party would retain power under the leadership of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. “Women, poor and rural people have voted for YSRCP. There is no truth in the propaganda that the TDP will win. While inspecting polling booths on election day, I observed that people are in favour of our party.”

Jana Sena Party Nellore in-charge Kethamreddy Vinod Reddy said, “The downfall of the YSRCP has begun. All exit polls have confirmed the victory of the alliance. At the national-level, the NDA is going to win with a huge majority because of the development done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today, people will choose the leadership of JSP supremo Pawan Kalyan.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.