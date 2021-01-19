Month-long road safety drive flagged off

Awareness programmes to be conducted for drivers, students

Collector A. Md. Imtiaz flagged off the month-long 32nd National Road Safety Month awareness drive in the district on Monday.

He said many of the road mishaps were occurring due to human errors and asked the vehicle riders to take steps to avoid road mishaps.

“Every citizen should be aware of road safety and traffic rules and should follow them strictly to prevent road accidents,” Mr. Imtiaz said.

Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu, Deputy Transport Commissioner M. Purendra, Additional SP Mallika Garg, were among those present.

Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu launched the safety awareness drive at Benz Circle. Sensitisation programmes would be conducted for auto, lorry, RTC and school bus drivers and for students, he said. Mr. Srinivasulu appealed to public to avoid rash, drunken and triple riding, speaking over mobile phones while driving, driving in wrong direction (violating one-way rule), overloading of vehicles and over-speeding to prevent road accidents. Later, the Police Commissioner released posters on road safety, ‘Rahadari Bhadratha – Jeevitaniki Rakshana’, and distributed them to riders.