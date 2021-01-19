Month-long road safety drive flagged off

Collector A. Md. Imtiaz flagged off the month-long 32nd National Road Safety Month awareness drive in the district on Monday.
He said many of the road mishaps were occurring due to human errors and asked the vehicle riders to take steps to avoid road mishaps.
“Every citizen should be aware of road safety and traffic rules and should follow them strictly to prevent road accidents,” Mr. Imtiaz said.
Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu, Deputy Transport Commissioner M. Purendra, Additional SP Mallika Garg, were among those present.
Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu launched the safety awareness drive at Benz Circle. Sensitisation programmes would be conducted for auto, lorry, RTC and school bus drivers and for students, he said. Mr. Srinivasulu appealed to public to avoid rash, drunken and triple riding, speaking over mobile phones while driving, driving in wrong direction (violating one-way rule), overloading of vehicles and over-speeding to prevent road accidents. Later, the Police Commissioner released posters on road safety, ‘Rahadari Bhadratha – Jeevitaniki Rakshana’, and distributed them to riders.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath