Month-long drive against child labour to begin in Chittoor on June 1

District Revenue Officer B. Pullaiah emphasised the importance of eradicating child labour at a meeting of the District Task Force Committee held on May 30 (Thursday) to plan a drive against the menace from June 1 to 30.

The DRO stressed the need for coordinated efforts to ensure that no child in the district was engaged in labour. He emphasised that all children aged below 14 years should be attending school.

The employers engaging children below 14 years for work will face prosecution and fines. The DRO urged the District Task Force Committee members to work together to enforce these measures. He urged the people to report child labour cases by dialling 1098.

District Labour Department Assistant Commissioner Omkar Rao participated in the meeting attended by Assistant Labor Officers Jagdish Babu and Madhu Babu, Disha Police SI Nagasailaja, Child Helpline coordinator Nagamani, and representatives from different departments.

