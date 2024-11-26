Month-long Desh Ki Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyaan campaign launched in Andhra Pradesh

The AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa Rigpa and Homoeopathy) Commissionerate has announced the launch of the ‘Desh Ki Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyaan’ campaign from Tuesday, November 26, to December 25 across the State. The nationwide campaign is aimed at creating awareness about the benefits of Ayurveda.

Additional Director (Ayurveda) P. Sai Sudhakar, in a release on Tuesday, said that the initiative seeks to assess the ‘Prakriti’ of over one crore individuals at the national level through a dedicated mobile application. The month-long campaign will engage students, faculty members from Ayurvedic Colleges and Universities as well as medical officers and registered Ayurvedic practitioners in Andhra Pradesh who will serve as ‘Prakriti’ assessors, he said.

Following the assessment, the participants will receive health advice aimed at promoting positive health outcomes. As part of the campaign, health camps will be conducted in various districts. Workshops and seminars will be organised in schools, colleges and community centres. The campaign reflects our commitment to promote the traditional Indian System of medicine to enhance public health awareness. Prakriti Parikshan App can be downloaded from the Google Play Store, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.