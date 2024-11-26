 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Month-long Desh Ki Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyaan campaign launched in Andhra Pradesh

Prakriti Parikshan App can be downloaded from the Google Play Store

Published - November 26, 2024 06:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

The AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa Rigpa and Homoeopathy) Commissionerate has announced the launch of the ‘Desh Ki Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyaan’ campaign from Tuesday, November 26, to December 25 across the State. The nationwide campaign is aimed at creating awareness about the benefits of Ayurveda. 

Additional Director (Ayurveda) P. Sai Sudhakar, in a release on Tuesday, said that the initiative seeks to assess the ‘Prakriti’ of over one crore individuals at the national level through a dedicated mobile application. The month-long campaign will engage students, faculty members from Ayurvedic Colleges and Universities as well as medical officers and registered Ayurvedic practitioners in Andhra Pradesh who will serve as ‘Prakriti’ assessors, he said.

Following the assessment, the participants will receive health advice aimed at promoting positive health outcomes. As part of the campaign, health camps will be conducted in various districts. Workshops and seminars will be organised in schools, colleges and community centres. The campaign reflects our commitment to promote the traditional Indian System of medicine to enhance public health awareness.  Prakriti Parikshan App can be downloaded from the Google Play Store, he added.

Published - November 26, 2024 06:48 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / ayurveda

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.