Monsoon showers bring relief from opressive heat in some parts of Andhra Pradesh

June 19, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh had a slight relief from the sweltering weather on Monday as the southwest monsoon has further advanced in the State triggering light to heavy rainfall in many areas of the coastal and Rayalaseema regions.

Only 11 mandals in Kurnool (2 mandals), NTR (1), Palnadu (2), Prakasam (3), and Nellore (3), and 88 mandals in 13 districts, including most of the coastal districts, experienced heatwave conditions.

Only a few areas in the State recorded maximum temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius and above. The highest maximum temperature of 42.4 degrees Celsius was recorded at Jangamaheswara Puram of Palandu district. It was followed by Nandigama (42.1), Bapatla (41.7), Ongole (40.6) and Amaravati (40.6).

Many parts in both coastal and Rayalaseema regions received light to heavy rainfall since Sunday night. During the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, Ranastalam mandal of Srikakulam district recorded 84.25 mm rainfall while Maharanipeta of Visakhapatnam recorded 80 mm.

Some mandals in Tirupati, Srikakulam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Nandyal, Prakasam, Kadapa, Anantapur, Kakinada and Anakapalli received 20 to 79 mm rainfall during the same period, according to the data given by the AP State Development Planning Society.

Between 8.30 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Monday, Cumbum mandal in Prakasam received 49 mm of rainfall. Other mandals in Prakasam, Chittoor, Tirupati, Palandu, Nellore, Parvatipuram Manyam and NTR received light to heavy rainfall during the day.

According to India Meteorological Department, the southwest monsoon has further advanced into Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. As per the forecast, heavy rain is likely at isolated places over north coastal A.P. on June 20 and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over the State.

Similar weather conditions may prevail till June 23 as the monsoon may further advance in the State.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday (June 20) severe heatwave conditions are likely in 32 mandals and heatwave conditions in 106 mandals of coastal districts.

On Wednesday (June 21), severe heatwave is likely in 17 mandals and heatwave in 217 mandals of the State.

