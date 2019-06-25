Monsoon adds to woes of motorists in Guntur

The condition of roads in the city and outlying areas has only worsened after the onset of the southwest monsoon. The plight of motorists in areas where roads have been dug up to facilitate works under the underground drainage (UGD) scheme, especially in many residential localities, is unimaginable.

With the State government yet to clear pending bills to the tune of ₹131 crore , the main contractor — Shapoorji and Pallonji — has refused to take up restoration works. UGD works are being undertaken in five zones in the city and surrounding areas. As on Monday, the contractor had completed pipelines extending up to 549.66 km as against the scope of 1,083 km.

Work relating to laying of manholes is also delayed with 20,327 being completed against the target of 43,574. Even in grounding of inspection chambers, the delay is glaring. Of the 87,148 ICs, the contractor could only ground 27,321. Finally, due to delay in payment of bills, road restoration works could be taken up only in 176.79 km out of the scope of 596 km. While works relating to restoration of CC roads is almost complete, it is the delay in restoration of BT roads and GSB that has been causing consternation among the public.

Engineers warned

The GMC has also failed to complete the restoration of earthen roads and could complete just 179 km out of 329 km. During his morning inspection, Municipal Commissioner Shrikesh B. Lathkar warned the engineers that he would take severe action if there are complaints from people on the condition of roads. He also said that action would be taken against the assistant engineers holding charge of the area.

The UGD is a Centrally-funded scheme being taken up with a grant of ₹960 crore from the Ministry of Urban Development. The scheme was sanctioned in March 2015 but work started only in September 2016. Works began at SVN Colony in January 2017.

The UGD scheme has been designed to build a network of 1,083 km covering over 50 % of total area of the GMC. The scheme has been designed to have eight Sewage Treatment Plants with a capacity of 123 MLD each.