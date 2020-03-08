Monitoring polls is not the job of government: Naidu

Stating that there was never so much confusion on the local bodies’ elections, TDP president and former CM N. Chandrababu Naidu questioned how was the State government concerned with the poll monitoring, which was the job of the State Election Commission (SEC).

He objected to the launching of the ‘Nigha’ app after the announcement of the election schedule and alleged that the government was encroaching on certain powers of the SEC.

Addressing media persons on Saturday, Mr. Naidu said the reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) were pruned (the quota for BCs was as low as 10.90% in Nellore district) and the opposition parties were being intimidated by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) to benefit in the elections.

Control room

False cases were being booked on the leaders of TDP and other parties. He called upon people to vote as per their conscience and not be influenced by money and other illegal offers. On its part, the TDP has set up a control room with phone number 7995014525 to facilitate penal action against those violating the Model Code of Conduct.

Mr. Naidu said the YSRCP should be made to pay a price for its misgovernance which was evident from its rule in the last 10 months. Revenues have plummeted and if people reposed their confidence in the ruling party, the State’s woes would be compounded.

He alleged that the government was interfering in the affairs of the MANSAS Trust to capture its properties. The government’s decisions have put the State on the backtrack and it was high time that it was taught a lesson.

The most conspicuous thing was the crisis which Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy triggered in Amaravati by proposing to shift the Secretariat to Visakhapatnam as part of the ill-advised concept of ‘three capitals,’ Mr. Naidu added.