Monitor performance of village, ward secretariat staff: CM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to monitor the performance of the employees of village and ward secretariats, and ensure that the secretariats work efficiently.
In a review meeting on the village / ward secretariats on Wednesday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the ‘1902’ call centre number should be displayed at every village / ward secretariat so that people could register their grievances, and it would help the government in obtaining public feedback.
He said the duties of the Sub Registrar should also be carried out by the village secretariats. Engineering assistants in the village / ward secretariats should be imparted training, and tests should be conducted on completion of their training.
He stated that the village-level agriculture committees should be set up for coordinating with the committees that already exist at the mandal, district and State levels.
Officials told the Chief Minister that 3.95 lakh staff members were working in 15,004 village / ward secretariats across the State, and that the system won laurels across the country.
Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration Neerabh Kumar Prasad, Special Chief Secretaries Aditya Nath Das (water resources) and S.S. Rawat (finance), Principal Secretaries Praveen Prakash (CMO), Ajay Jain (village and ward secretariats) and Anil Kumar Singhal (health), and Secretary (GAD) Shashi Bhushan Kumar were among those present.
