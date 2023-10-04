ADVERTISEMENT

Moneylender kidnapped, tortured for demanding loan repayment, in Eluru

October 04, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau,Rajulapudi Srinivas 9521

A moneylender, A. Kanta Rao, of Tadikonda mandal in Guntur district, was allegedly kidnapped by a gang for about a week. He was allegedly tortured in a hotel in Guntur and released on Tuesday night.

According to sources, Kanta Rao gave ₹50 lakh hand loan to D. Satish Raju of Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district four years ago. As Satish Raju was not repaying the loan amount, Kanta Rao, brought pressure on him.

About a week ago, Satish Raju and his friends reportedly asked Kanta Rao to come to Eluru, where they forcibly detained and tortured him for three days in a hotel room.

They allegedly threatened to kill Kanta Rao if he asked for the loan repayment and only after getting Kanta Rao assured that he wouldn’t demand the money, he was let go.

Eluru district Superintendent of Police D. Mary Prasanthi on Wednesday said a case was registered and investigation is on.

