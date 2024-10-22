Money will be credited within 48 hours of purchasing paddy: Nadendla Manohar

Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar has said that money would be deposited into the accounts of the farmers within 48 hours of purchasing the paddy.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Manohar said that the government will purchase every grain of paddy produced by the farmers at the minimum support price (MSP). As many as 300 paddy procurement centres were set up across Eluru district. Farmers can bring their paddy to the rice mills of their choice, and within 48 hours of delivery, the payment will be credited to their accounts. If necessary, the procurement will continue until the first week of April, he said.

The Minister accused the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government of causing many difficulties for farmers during the paddy procurement process under the pretext of “randomization.” The steps were being taken to ensure that farmers face no such problems during the current procurement. As much as 52,700 metric tonnes of rice distributed through the Public Distribution System (PDS) was seized, and cases were slapped against the persons who were illegally transporting the PDS rice. With 27,000 metric tons of PDS rice being confiscated at Kakinada Port, legal action has been taken against the culprits, he said.

Minister of Housing, Information, and Public Relations, Kolusu Parthasarathi, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Ghanta Padmashree, MLAs Badeti Radhakrishnayya, Patsamatla Dharmaraju, Songa Roshan Kumar, Chirri Balaraju, and others spoke.