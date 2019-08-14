Money power behind YSRCP win, says Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) came to power by distributing money in a manner which the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) could not match. He advised the ruling party to focus on delivering its commitments instead of looking to dictate things with its brute majority.

Addressing a meeting of party workers from the Eluru Lok Sabha constituency, at Mangalagiri on Wednesday, Mr. Kalyan said critics should understand that the JSP garnered six % votes compared to the BJP’s 0.90% and that the defeat should be treated as a step towards success.

He observed that there were leaders who wanted to grow by making him ‘the ladder’ but he was not a fool to let them realise their selfish goals. There were some others who joined the YSRCP and the TDP just before the elections in pursuance of their personal agenda. He exhorted the party cadres to set aside such leaders and to remember that success comes only with sheer hard work.

The JSP said though the party could not come to power, which was not easy considering time and other constraints, lakhs of people voted for it because they wanted a change.

The 2019 elections were not the end of the road, he stated, insisting that he did not enter politics to become Chief Minister overnight.

Party MLA’s protest

Mr. Kalyan questioned the government’s knee-jerk reaction to Tuesday’s protest by MLA Rapaka Varaprasad at Razole and demanded that it should disclose the facts related to Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s murder if it was sincere in its discharging its duties. “I respect the mandate given by the people (to YSRCP). I wanted not to talk about it negatively but am forced to speak out,” he said, suggesting to the government to conduct itself properly and in the public interest.