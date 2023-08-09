Money diverted by misusing digital signature of Jagan at CMO, alleges Lokesh

August 09, 2023 03:15 am | Updated 05:03 am IST - PIDUGURALLA (PALNADU DISTRICT)

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh has alleged that hundreds of crores of rupees have been taken away by unauthorised persons after passing more than 225 files at the office of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy misusing the latter’s digital signature.

Addressing a public meeting during his Yuva Galam padayatra at Piduguralla in Palnadu district on Tuesday, Mr. Lokesh alleged that many people had misused the digital signature of the Chief Minister to pass e-files and released the money from the government exchequer.

“How could the files be passed without the knowledge of the Chief Minister? Now, the government is trying to make some innocent people that scapegoats,” alleged Mr. Lokesh.

The TDP leader alleged that many people had died due to illicit liquor being ‘officially sold’ by the YSRCP government.

Mr. Lokesh said that under the leadership of Gurazala Assembly constituency in-charge and former MLA Yarapatineni Srinivasa Rao, the then TDP government had spent more than ₹2,265 crore on various welfare programmes between 2014 and 2019.

He said that 6,000 TIDCO houses were constructed at a cost of ₹336 crore and ₹216 crore was spent on NTR Housing scheme, ₹220 crore on laying of CC roads.

Mr. Lokesh alleged that YSRCP MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy was involved in illegal mining of sand and other minerals.

“Mr. Mahesh Reddy is making ₹20 lakh per day from mining activities. He is collecting ₹1,200 per tractor-load of limestones. He has amassed ₹1,440 crore from illegal liquor business,” alleged Mr. Lokesh.

Mr. Yarapatineni alleged that eight children had died in the Constituency in the last four years due to the illegal mining activity.