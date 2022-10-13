Andhra Pradesh: Mondelez India plant in Sri City bags WEF award

A.D. Rangarajan TIRUPATI
October 13, 2022 20:18 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A view of the Mondelez India’s plant in the Sri City in Tirupati district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Mondelez India’s factory in the Sri City in Tirupati district has bagged the World Economic Forum’s fourth Advanced Industrial Revolution (4IR) ‘Digital Lighthouse award’.

Founded in 2016, the factory is among the first FMCG plants in India to receive an award for ‘digital excellence’ driven by advanced technologies and sustainable practices. The award is an outcome of the study conducted by an independent expert panel at the WEF that recognised the site for implementing a series of advanced ‘4IR’ use cases that resulted in improvement in terms of cost, sustainability, productivity and net revenue delivery for growing business.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“The award is testimony to our preparedness and future-ready digital technologies. The power of AI-ML, AR-VR, advanced analytics and multiple use cases in all areas of supply chain is startling,” said Nandkumar Kulkarni, vice-president (supply chain), Mondelez India.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Tirupati

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app