Andhra Pradesh: Mondelez India plant in Sri City bags WEF award

Mondelez India’s factory in the Sri City in Tirupati district has bagged the World Economic Forum’s fourth Advanced Industrial Revolution (4IR) ‘Digital Lighthouse award’.

Founded in 2016, the factory is among the first FMCG plants in India to receive an award for ‘digital excellence’ driven by advanced technologies and sustainable practices. The award is an outcome of the study conducted by an independent expert panel at the WEF that recognised the site for implementing a series of advanced ‘4IR’ use cases that resulted in improvement in terms of cost, sustainability, productivity and net revenue delivery for growing business.

“The award is testimony to our preparedness and future-ready digital technologies. The power of AI-ML, AR-VR, advanced analytics and multiple use cases in all areas of supply chain is startling,” said Nandkumar Kulkarni, vice-president (supply chain), Mondelez India.