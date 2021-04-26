Moisture meters set up in 885 RBKs

KAKINADA

26 April 2021 00:46 IST

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu on Sunday said that moisture meters have been set up at the 885 Rythu Bharosa Kendras, offering free moisture testing service to farmers as part of procurement of paddy in the 2020-21 rabi season in East Godavari district.

At a review meeting with the Agriculture Department officials here, Mr. Kannababu said, “More than 47% of paddy harvesting has been completed in the district by Sunday. A total of 577 paddy harvesters are available and 80 more will arrive in the district soon.” The paddy is being procured by the State government through 372 Paddy Procurement Centres.

The Chief Minister will release the Rythu Bharosa instalment to farmers on May 13 with the financial aid being extended by the Centre under the Prime Minister Kisan Sammann Nidhi. “The eligible farmers who missed last year to claim the benefit could register their names by April 30,” said Mr. Kannababu.

Agriculture Department Joint Director (East Godavari) V.T. Ramarao has been directed to ensure early clearance of applications to be received for the grant.