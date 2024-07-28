ADVERTISEMENT

Mohit Reddy reportedly held at Bengaluru airport

Published - July 28, 2024 05:34 am IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tirupati police on Saturday night reportedly took former Tirupati Urban Development Authority Chairman Chevireddi Mohit Reddy into custody at the Bengaluru international airport when he was reportedly trying to leave the country.

Mr Reddy, son for former Chandragiri MLA and YSR Congress Party leader Chevireddi Bhaskar Reddy, unsuccessfully contested from his father’s bastion in 2024 elections and lost to the Telugu Desam Party. A few days before the counting of votes, violence gripped the campus of Sree Padmavathi Mahila University in Tirupati, where the election officials had arranged the strong room. In this incident, his opponent and present TDP MLA of Chandragiri Mr Pulivarthi Nani was allegedly assaulted by Mr. Mohit Reddy’s followers. The police registered a case under Section 307 against him.

