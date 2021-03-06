Mohini Avataram and Garuda Seva turn visual feast for devotees

The procession of Lord Kalyana Venkateswara during ‘Mohini Avataram’ observed in the morning and Garuda Seva in the evening turned out to be a visual feast for the devout on the fifth day of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple at Srinivasa Mangapuram here on Saturday.

Dressed as an enchanting damsel ‘Mohini’, the deity was taken in a palanquin around the four Mada streets encircling the temple. Mohini Avataram is considered a symbolism of the Lord unravelling His mystic powers to rule over the evil. The divine garlands from the Godha Devi (Andal) shrine in Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple were taken in a procession to Srinivasa Mangapuram to be adorned to Sri Kalyana Venkateswara for the Garuda Seva procession. As the event coincided with Saturday, considered auspicious for Venkateswara, thousands turned up at the temple to witness the procession.

Meanwhile, TTD trust board ex-officio member and local MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy presented silk vastram on behalf of the Sri Kalyana Venkateswara temple located in his Thummalagunta village. Carrying the offering, Mr. Reddy walked to the temple located 14 km away.