Mohini Avataram and Garuda Seva turn visual feast for devotees

The procession of Lord Kalyana Venkateswara during ‘Mohini Avataram’ observed in the morning and Garuda Seva in the evening turned out to be a visual feast for the devout on the fifth day of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple at Srinivasa Mangapuram here on Saturday.
Dressed as an enchanting damsel ‘Mohini’, the deity was taken in a palanquin around the four Mada streets encircling the temple. Mohini Avataram is considered a symbolism of the Lord unravelling His mystic powers to rule over the evil. The divine garlands from the Godha Devi (Andal) shrine in Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple were taken in a procession to Srinivasa Mangapuram to be adorned to Sri Kalyana Venkateswara for the Garuda Seva procession. As the event coincided with Saturday, considered auspicious for Venkateswara, thousands turned up at the temple to witness the procession.
Meanwhile, TTD trust board ex-officio member and local MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy presented silk vastram on behalf of the Sri Kalyana Venkateswara temple located in his Thummalagunta village. Carrying the offering, Mr. Reddy walked to the temple located 14 km away.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath