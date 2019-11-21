Mohanraja takes over as DRM

R. Mohanraja took over as the Divisional Railway Manager of Guntur, South Central Railway, on Thursday.

Prior to his new posting, Mr. Mohanraja served as the Principal Chief Personnel Officer, Integral Coach Factory, Chennai.

After beginning his career in 1992, Mr. Mohanraja served in various capacities in the Southern Railway. He also held the post of Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Chennai Division.

Senior officers of Guntur Division welcomed Mr. Mohanraja.

He was appointed in the post following the death of S.S. Srinivas, DRM, Guntur, due to heart attack on September 30.

Meanwhile, the division is gearing up for the visit of General Manager, SCR, Gajanan Mallya, to Guntur Division on November 22.