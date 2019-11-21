Mohanraja takes over as DRM

R. Mohanraja took over as the Divisional Railway Manager of Guntur, South Central Railway, on Thursday.
Prior to his new posting, Mr. Mohanraja served as the Principal Chief Personnel Officer, Integral Coach Factory, Chennai.
After beginning his career in 1992, Mr. Mohanraja served in various capacities in the Southern Railway. He also held the post of Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Chennai Division.
Senior officers of Guntur Division welcomed Mr. Mohanraja.
He was appointed in the post following the death of S.S. Srinivas, DRM, Guntur, due to heart attack on September 30.
Meanwhile, the division is gearing up for the visit of General Manager, SCR, Gajanan Mallya, to Guntur Division on November 22.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.