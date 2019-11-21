Andhra Pradesh

Mohanraja takes over as DRM

R Mohanraja, who was appointed as DRM of Guntur, gets down to business on Thursday

R Mohanraja, who was appointed as DRM of Guntur, gets down to business on Thursday  

more-in

R. Mohanraja took over as the Divisional Railway Manager of Guntur, South Central Railway, on Thursday.

Prior to his new posting, Mr. Mohanraja served as the Principal Chief Personnel Officer, Integral Coach Factory, Chennai.

After beginning his career in 1992, Mr. Mohanraja served in various capacities in the Southern Railway. He also held the post of Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Chennai Division.

Senior officers of Guntur Division welcomed Mr. Mohanraja.

He was appointed in the post following the death of S.S. Srinivas, DRM, Guntur, due to heart attack on September 30.

Meanwhile, the division is gearing up for the visit of General Manager, SCR, Gajanan Mallya, to Guntur Division on November 22.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
board of directors (appointment and change)
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 21, 2019 11:10:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/mohanraja-takes-over-as-drm/article30041243.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY