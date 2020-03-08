Mohan Rao takes charge as Eluru Range DIG

IPS officer K.V. Mohan Rao on Saturday took charge as Eluru Range DIG, from his predecessor A.S. Khan, who has been transferred.
Mr. Rao served as the Superintendent of Police of Nizamabad district, Intelligence Security Wing (ISW) and Crime Investigation Department (CID) SP, Superintendent of Railway Police, Vijayawada, 6th Battalion Commandant and SP Intelligence. He was elevated to the rank of DIG recently.
He said that steps would be taken to conduct the local body polls peacefully, and implement the Disha Bill strictly in Eluru Range.
East Godavari district SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi, West Godavari SP Navdeep Singh Grewal, Rajamahendravaram SP Semushi Bajpai and other officers met Mr. Mohan Rao.
Later, the DIG reviewed the law and order situation with the SPs and heads of different wings.
