Mohan Babu’s gesture to slain jawan’s daughter

Actor Mohan Babu with the family members of a slain jawan at Sree Vidyanikethan Educational Institutions in Chittoor district.   | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

In a humanitarian gesture, actor and educationist M. Mohan Babu has announced to provide free education to the daughter of a slain army jawan, in his Sree Vidyanikethan educational institutions(SVET) near Tirupati.

Ch. Praveen Kumar, a native of Reddivaripalle of Irala mandal in Chittoor district, was working as Hawaldar in Indian Army when he lost his life in an extremist attack in Srinagar on November 8 last year.

After an 18th regiment officer, Colonel O.L.V. Naresh, wrote a letter requesting him to provide free education to the jawan’s daughter, SVET chairman Mohan Babu invited jawan’s wife Rajitha and his daughter Ch. Lohitha to the campus at A. Rangampeta on Saturday last. The actor assured the family that Lohitha would be provided free education from class IV to XII in his institution.

Speaking to mediapersons, Mr. Mohan Babu said: “It is the bounden duty of every Indian to support the families of martyrs who laid down their lives for the safety of all of us.”


