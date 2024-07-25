Mohan Babu University students to launch High-Altitude Balloon Satellite on July 27

The ‘High-Altitude Balloon Satellite’ (HABS) project undertaken by Mohan Babu University (MBU), in association with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and National Atmospheric Research Laboratory (NARL), Gadanki, is all set to propel the dreams of the inquisitive engineering students into space.

The MBUSAT-1 project which began in November 2023 and is all set for formal launch on July 27 (Saturday), aims to collect crucial atmospheric and weather data to improve forecasting, monitor climate change and aid in disaster management efforts.

While getting hands-on experience in designing, building, and launching the satellite, the students had an enriching experience that will help them in their careers in science and technology.

“MBUSAT-1 is more than launching a satellite. With this project, we are propelling our students’ dreams into a higher orbit. This milestone reiterates our commitment to groundbreaking research, hands-on learning and innovation,” says MBU Pro-Chancellor Vishnu Manchu.

The project has set an example of successful collaboration, where scientists from the ISRO and NARL offered their critical support in the form of technical guidance, launch assistance and resource sharing to the team of 25 students selected from various disciplines of engineering, led by Dean (R&D) S. Eswar.

ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 Mission Project Director P. Veeramuthuvel and Associate Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti will take part as the guests of honour at the launch of the MBUSAT-1.

