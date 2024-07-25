GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mohan Babu University students to launch High-Altitude Balloon Satellite on July 27

The MBUSAT-1 project aims to collect crucial atmospheric and weather data; ISRO and NARL scientists have extended technical support for the project

Published - July 25, 2024 07:37 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Students of Mohan Babu University and scientists of ISRO and NARL working on the High-Altitude Balloon Satellite project in Tirupati.

Students of Mohan Babu University and scientists of ISRO and NARL working on the High-Altitude Balloon Satellite project in Tirupati. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The ‘High-Altitude Balloon Satellite’ (HABS) project undertaken by Mohan Babu University (MBU), in association with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and National Atmospheric Research Laboratory (NARL), Gadanki, is all set to propel the dreams of the inquisitive engineering students into space.

The MBUSAT-1 project which began in November 2023 and is all set for formal launch on July 27 (Saturday), aims to collect crucial atmospheric and weather data to improve forecasting, monitor climate change and aid in disaster management efforts.

While getting hands-on experience in designing, building, and launching the satellite, the students had an enriching experience that will help them in their careers in science and technology.

“MBUSAT-1 is more than launching a satellite. With this project, we are propelling our students’ dreams into a higher orbit. This milestone reiterates our commitment to groundbreaking research, hands-on learning and innovation,” says MBU Pro-Chancellor Vishnu Manchu.

The project has set an example of successful collaboration, where scientists from the ISRO and NARL offered their critical support in the form of technical guidance, launch assistance and resource sharing to the team of 25 students selected from various disciplines of engineering, led by Dean (R&D) S. Eswar.

ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 Mission Project Director P. Veeramuthuvel and Associate Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti will take part as the guests of honour at the launch of the MBUSAT-1.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.