Mohan Babu University inks pact with Penn State University to foster academic collaboration

Mohan Babu University (MBU), Tirupati, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Penn State University (PSU), Pennsylvania, USA, to foster academic collaboration and research excellence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pact was signed at the PSU campus recently, marking the launch of a strategic partnership in enhancing academic and cultural exchange between the two institutions. The partnership will facilitate short-term student programmes, study abroad initiatives, joint research projects and faculty exchanges.

Vishnu Manchu, Pro-Chancellor of MBU, who exchanged copies of the pact with Dr. Greg Filbeck, PSU’s Acting Vice-Chancellor at Penn State Behrend Campus, called it a ‘historic moment’ for the nascent university, as it would offer scope for interdisciplinary cooperation through a transparent exchange of thoughts, educational resources, faculty and students.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Filbeck also expressed optimism over the tie-up creating a dynamic environment that could propel ground-breaking research, thus providing an enriching academic experience to the MBU students.

PSU Dean David M. Callejo Perez (Harrisburg Campus) and Sree Vidyanikethan Educational Trust Executive Director and trustee Vinay Maheshwari also took part in the event.

Speaking to The Hindu on the development, Mr. Vishnu expressed concern over the fall in takers for higher education due to the paucity of professional universities and the need for educational institutions to raise their bar to the international standards.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.