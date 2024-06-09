GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mohan Babu University inks pact with Penn State University to foster academic collaboration

Published - June 09, 2024 05:55 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Mohan Babu University (MBU) Pro-Chancellor Vishnu Manchu is seen exchanging copies of MoU with Penn State University Dean David M. Callejo Perez (Harrisburg Campus) and acting Vice-Chancellor Greg Filbeck at Penn State Behrend Campus in Pennsylvania, USA, recently. Sree Vidyanikethan Educational Trust Executive Director Vinay Maheshwari is seen.

Mohan Babu University (MBU), Tirupati, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Penn State University (PSU), Pennsylvania, USA, to foster academic collaboration and research excellence.

The pact was signed at the PSU campus recently, marking the launch of a strategic partnership in enhancing academic and cultural exchange between the two institutions. The partnership will facilitate short-term student programmes, study abroad initiatives, joint research projects and faculty exchanges.

Vishnu Manchu, Pro-Chancellor of MBU, who exchanged copies of the pact with Dr. Greg Filbeck, PSU’s Acting Vice-Chancellor at Penn State Behrend Campus, called it a ‘historic moment’ for the nascent university, as it would offer scope for interdisciplinary cooperation through a transparent exchange of thoughts, educational resources, faculty and students.

Dr. Filbeck also expressed optimism over the tie-up creating a dynamic environment that could propel ground-breaking research, thus providing an enriching academic experience to the MBU students.

PSU Dean David M. Callejo Perez (Harrisburg Campus) and Sree Vidyanikethan Educational Trust Executive Director and trustee Vinay Maheshwari also took part in the event.

Speaking to The Hindu on the development, Mr. Vishnu expressed concern over the fall in takers for higher education due to the paucity of professional universities and the need for educational institutions to raise their bar to the international standards.

