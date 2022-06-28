 Mohan Babu attends court in a 2019 case

Film actor and Sree Vidyanikethan Educational Group founder M. Mohan Babu attended the court of Fourth Additional Judicial Magistrate of First Class, Tirupati, here on Tuesday, pertaining to a 2019 case.

It may be recalled that the actor-turned-politician had staged a demonstration along with students in front of his educational group three years back, demanding the then government to release the amount due to them in the form of fee reimbursement to students. However, the dharna landed him in trouble as model code of conduct was in vogue then.

Responding to the summons issued by the court, Mr. Mohan Babu, accompanied by his sons Manchu Vishnu and Manchu Manoj, made his maiden appearance before the court. Traffic came to a standstill as the Manchu family undertook a stroll from NTR Circle to the court complex. As it was the first hour in the court, activities came to a standstill due to the surge of crowd that accompanied the family. The matter was adjourned to a later date.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) prodded Mr. Mohan Babu to demand the incumbent YSR Congress government to release the fee reimbursement amount due to him, as the situation had only turned from bad to worse. Taunting him for his ‘stoic silence’, Telugu Yuvatha state general secretary A. Ravi Naidu said that the fraternity of educational institutions was eagerly awaiting his reaction over the pending issue.