Andhra Pradesh

Mohammad Ataulla Sharif exemplified humanity, says MLA

Bobbili MLA Sambangi Venkata China Appala Naidu offering tributes to the Sufi saint in Chimalapadu village of Krishna district on Sunday.  

Bobbili MLA Sambangi Venkata China Appala Naidu said that Sufi saint Mohammad Ataulla Sharif Sha Taj Khadari Baba (85) exemplified humanity, and said his services to the people over the past six decades was a source of inspiration for many.

Offering tributes to the Sufi saint who passed away recently at Chimalapadu in Krishna district, Mr.Appala Naidu who went to Chimalapadu village on Sunday said that Ataulla’s ashram in Babametta of Vizianagaram served food to poor people for free every day for many decades.

“The ATK foundation established by the Sufi saint is a great organisation that has inspired thousands of people across the country,” Mr. Appala Naidu said, hoping that the ashram would continue to render its services without any interruption in the future.


