Mogallapalem multi-purpose sports complex to open soon

The construction of multi-purpose sports complex in Mogallapalem village of SPSR Nellore district has been completed, and will soon be inaugurated in the presence of public representatives, said District Collector O. Anand. The Collector said this after flagging off a rally organised by the District Sports Authority in the city on Thursday on the occasion of National Sports Day.

Several sports athletes and students participated in the rally that started from A.C. Subba Reddy Stadium to Current Office Centre. Before flagging off, District Collector paid tributes to the portrait of famous Indian hockey player Major Dhyan Chand at the premises of the stadium. Later, he gave certificates of appreciation to the sportsmen who won in various sports competitions.

Collector said that all measures are being taken by the district administration to promote sports at the rural level. He also assured to complete the stadiums that are under different levels of construction in the district. As a part of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) works, the playgrounds will be developed in various schools of the district.

He further made the students to take an oath to do physical exercises through games everyday and stay healthy. District Sports Development Officer Yathi Raj, District Medical and Health Officer Penchalaiah, District BC Welfare Officer Venkataiah, District Olympic Association Secretary Guru Prasad and others participated in this programme.