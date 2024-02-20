ADVERTISEMENT

MoEFCC gives nod for geo-tube facility to prevent coastal erosion in West Godavari, says Nirmala Sitharaman

February 20, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - P.M. LANKA (WEST GODAVARI)

The Union Finance Minister adopts P.M. Lanka village in West Godavari under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana

The Hindu Bureau

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman interacts with an artisan during her visit to P.M. Lanka village in West Godavari district on Tuesday.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Tuesday, announced that the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has given its nod for the geo-tube, which was proposed to be installed to prevent coastal erosion of Narsapuram coast in the West Godavari district. 

In 2022, a pilot project was implemented on the results of the geo-tube facility to prevent coastal erosion at Peda Mynavari Lanka (P.M. Lanka) village in the Narsapuram Revenue Division. Ms. Sitharaman has adopted the P.M. Lanka village under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana. 

“The tenders will be called for the geo-tube project, which will be completed within a year. The project will be completed with the Corporate Social Responsibility funds,” said Ms. Sitharaman. 

West Godavari emerges on top

Addressing the gathering of locals on Tuesday, Ms. Sitharaman claimed that the West Godavari district emerged on top in the registrations by various skilled personnel seeking the support under PM Vishwakarma. 

Ms. Sitharaman inaugurated the Digital Community Centre, where local communities will be training digital technologies. State Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath, AP State Finance Department Principal Secretary S.S. Rawat and West Godavari Collector Sumit Kumar and other officials were present.

