ADVERTISEMENT

Modi’s milestone Mann Ki Baat episode gets tremendous response in Nellore

April 30, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - NELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

People listen to the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.

People from different walks of life thronged the Shivaji centre here to listen to the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat on Sunday. A special screen had been put up there for the purpose. BJP Andhra Pradesh vice president P Surender Reddy said the Prime Minister, through the outreach programme, caught the imagination of more than a 100 crore people and brought the AIR closer to the people. The world recognised Narendra Modi’s inspiring messages to motivate different sections of people through the programme, which began on October 3, 2014, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US