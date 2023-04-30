HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Modi’s milestone Mann Ki Baat episode gets tremendous response in Nellore

April 30, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - NELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
People listen to the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.

People listen to the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.

People from different walks of life thronged the Shivaji centre here to listen to the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat on Sunday. A special screen had been put up there for the purpose. BJP Andhra Pradesh vice president P Surender Reddy said the Prime Minister, through the outreach programme, caught the imagination of more than a 100 crore people and brought the AIR closer to the people. The world recognised Narendra Modi’s inspiring messages to motivate different sections of people through the programme, which began on October 3, 2014, he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.