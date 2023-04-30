Modi’s milestone Mann Ki Baat episode gets tremendous response in Nellore

April 30, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - NELLORE

People from different walks of life thronged the Shivaji centre here to listen to the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat on Sunday. A special screen had been put up there for the purpose. BJP Andhra Pradesh vice president P Surender Reddy said the Prime Minister, through the outreach programme, caught the imagination of more than a 100 crore people and brought the AIR closer to the people. The world recognised Narendra Modi’s inspiring messages to motivate different sections of people through the programme, which began on October 3, 2014, he said.