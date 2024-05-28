Modi’s defeat inevitable with Northern states opposing, says CPI(M) leader

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State Secretary V. Srinivasa Rao proclaimed that the defeat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 General Elections is inevitable as even the Northern states are opposing him.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Mr. Rao expressed concern about the direction in which the nation would head, considering Modi’s campaign speeches over the last 15 days. He emphasised that reservation is not based on religion, but rather based on backwardness and poverty, while warning that introducing religion-based reservations could eliminate reservations for the Hindu community as well.

Workers’ rights

The CPI(M) leader highlighted the lack of minimum facilities for labourers in guaranteed employment schemes and called for a minimum wage of ₹400 for all workers, along with better working conditions. He cautioned that lifting the employment guarantee could lead to an economic crisis.

Mr. Rao further urged the State government and the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure that pensioners receive their due without any difficulties or delays in June.

He held both the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) responsible for poll violence in the State and criticised the ECI for allegedly aligning with Modi’s directives and the police system for becoming a stooge for the Centre.

The meeting was attended by senior party leaders at the State and district level.