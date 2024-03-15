GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Modi will unveil a roadmap for development of A.P. at Chilakaluripet public meeting on March 17, says Vinod Tawde

The BJP, TDP and JSP have come together to end the ‘corrupt’ rule of the YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh and put the State back on track, says the BJP leader

March 15, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde.

BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde. | Photo Credit: File Photo

BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde said on March 15 (Friday) that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would unveil his roadmap for the development of Andhra Pradesh at the public meeting being organised by the BJP-TDP-Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance at Chilakaluripet in Guntur district on March 17.

The three parties have come together to “end the corrupt rule of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP),” Mr. Vinod Tawde asserted while addressing the media at the State party office here.

Mr. Vinod Tawde said the people of A.P. were cheated by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and the BJP-TDP-JSP alliance had taken up the responsibility to put the State back on the track.

He observed that the funds spent on several welfare schemes were provided by the Central government, but Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed credit for them. This was one of the several ways in which the Chief Minister had deceived the people, he alleged.

The BJP and its allies would expose the State government’s failures and the YSRCP’s misdeeds in the coming days, he said, adding that the ultimate aim of the BJP was to transform the State into ‘Viksit Andhra Pradesh’.

BJP leaders Perala Sekhar, S. Dayakar Reddy, M. Prasad, Sk. Baji, M. Vamsi, U. Srinivasa Raju and A. Sriram were present.

