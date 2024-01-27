GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Modi will keep his promise on sub-quota, A.P. BJP chief Purandeswari tells MRPS team

The issues raised by MRPS leaders will be taken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s notice, she says

January 27, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari.

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari. | Photo Credit: File Photo

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari has assured a delegation of the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS), which met her at the party office here on Saturday, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would keep his promise to provide sub-quota to their community within the Scheduled Castes (SCs).

Ms. Purandeswari told MRPS leader M. Nagaraju and others that Mr. Modi made certain promises for the socio-economic empowerment of the Madigas at the Viswaroopa Mahasabha held in Hyderabad last year, and that if he gave a commitment, he would not renege on it.

Therefore, the MRPS need not fear that they would be left in the lurch, she said, and that she would take the issues raised by the MRPS delegation to Home Minister Amit Shah’s notice.

Mr. Nagaraju said the MRPS worked for BJP’s victory in the Telangana elections and it was prepared to keep up its support to the national party in South India if their wishes were fulfilled. The MRPS delegation comprised R. Suresh, Karuna, Vani, Jyothi and others.

Meanwhile, BJP Minority Morcha State president Sk. Baji, addressing the media, condemned A.P. Congress Committee president Y.S. Sharmila’s comment that BJP was a communal party.

Ms. Sharmila ought to have done her homework before calling the BJP a communal entity with regard to the clashes that took place in Manipur.

BJP had won the elections in States that had a sizable Christian population, and said it was unfortunate that Rahul Gandhi handed over the reins of his party in A.P. to such an ignorant leader, Mr. Baji observed.

