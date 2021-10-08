Modi virtually opens oxygen plant in Anantapur hospital

An oxygen plant set up in the Super Speciality Hospital at Anantapur with the PM Cares funds was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

The Prime Minister, who was attending a function at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh in Uttarakhand, inaugurated several other oxygen plants across the country. Anantapur MP Talari Raingaiah in the presence of Anantapur Urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy and Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan cut the ribbon at the hospital after the Prime Minister virtually inaugurated the facility.

Six oxygen plants were set up in the district with the PM Cares and MPLADS funds, Mr. Rangaiah said. The DRDO too have sponsored two oxygen plants one of which was inaugurated at Hindupur this year.

The State government had undertaken the Nadu-Nedu programme to modernise the hospitals in the State and the GGH Anantapur will undergo an expansion soon, with the construction of new blocks at a cost of more than ₹300 crore, said Mr. Venkatarami Reddy.

The oxygen plant, with a production capacity of 1,000 litres per minute, can cater to the needs of 125 beds in the Super Speciality Hospital, said Ms. Nagalakshmi.

Anantapur Mayor Mohammed Waseem Saleem and Deputy Mayors Vasanthi Sahithi and Kogatam Vijayabhaskar Reddy were also present on the occasion.