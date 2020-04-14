Modi took the right decision, says Naidu

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has welcomed Prime minister Narendra Modi's decision to extend the lockdown till May 3.

In a video statement on Tuesday, Mr. Naidu said Primer Minister took a bold decision to extend the lockdown.

Mr. Naidu said that Mr. Modi called him back at 8.30 a.m. in response reply to his call on Monday night and discussed the way forward in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I told the PM that under his efficient leadership, the right decision was made on lockdown-1. That helped India stand in the forefront of the battle against the virus. Many other countries are facing problems. You are building a national consensus in the right spirit. Now testing should be increased and people should be prepared for future struggle.”

He, however, expressed concern over the looming economic crisis. COVID-19 had impacted all sections of people. It has led to a spectrum of socio-economic and psychological problems. It requires a lot of courage and discipline to successfully stand against the “'unknown killer,” he said.

‘Wrong move by SEC’

Referring to reports of the State Election Commissioner (SEC) asking officials to gear up for the local body elections, Mr. Naidu said the decision was incorrect.

Accusing the government of adopting a vindictive attitude, Mr. Naidu cautioned that it was not the time for petty politics.