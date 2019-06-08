Modi to visit Tirupati, Tirumala tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Tirupati on June 9 (Sunday). His trip is perceived as a thanksgiving one to the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala.

According to the programme schedule, Mr. Modi will fly from Colombo airport at 3 pm to reach Tirupati by 4.30 pm , address about 5,000 party workers for 30 minutes at a ‘Vijayotsava Sabha’ in the vicinity of the airport. He will motor up the Tirumala hills by 6 pm, pray at the holy shrine up to 7.15 pm, return to the airport to catch the flight back to New Delhi by 8.10 pm.

As the NDA’s prime ministerial candidate, Mr. Modi had visited Tirupati during the campaign phase ahead of the general elections in 2014 and again for inaugurating the Indian Science Congress held in January 2017. This is his third visit and the first after assuming office for the second time.

Meanwhile, new Collector Narayan Bharat Gupta and Joint Collector P.S. Girisha inspected the arrangements at Tirumala and Tirupati. Enhanced security is in place, with the arrival of the VVIP Mr. Modi, coupled with the visit of Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy well ahead.

NSG guards and State Intelligence senior officials have already arrived here to review the arrangements with Superintendent of Police (Tirupati Urban) K.K.N. Anburajan.

The road stretch from the airport leading to the city is under scanner and will be cordoned off hours ahead of the visit. BJP’s city unit has brought out a poster on the victory meeting to be attended by Mr. Modi, to be affixed all over the district to mobilise crowd.

The poster was released by district in-charge Koteswara Rao and president B. Chandra Reddy.