Modi to launch talks on Bhagavad Gita online

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a series of talks on Bhagavad Gita Chapter 7 in English on YouTube by Swami Chinmayananda, founder of Chinmaya Mission, on May 8. The occasion marks the 105th birth anniversary of Swami Chinmanayananda.

The series will be posted from May 8 to 25, at 7.15 p.m. daily for 45 minutes, according to Swami Chidrupananda, one of the acharyas of Chinmaya Mission, in a release.

“In the present times, all over the world and especially in India, there is an even greater requirement for peace and comfort of mind, to gather courage within, to deal with all the emotional turmoil that the pandemic has brought with it,” he says explaining the importance of Gita.