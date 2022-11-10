Modi should direct Jagan to shelve the three-capital move during his visit to Vizag, says Congress

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress party will stage State-wide protests coinciding with the two-day visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Visakhapatnam from November 11 (Friday) to press for a categorical statement on the implementation of various assurances made at the time of bifurcation, according to Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) official spokesman Sk. Saida.

Addressing the media at Podili, near here, on November 10 (Thursday), Mr. Saida said the Prime Minister, who had laid the foundation stone for the capital city at Amaravati, should direct Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to give up the three-capital move.

The Centre should accord Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh in keeping with the BJP’s poll promise, and take immediate steps to constitute the railway zone with headquarters in Visakhapatnam promised to the State at the time of bifurcation, he said.

“It will also be apt for the Prime Minister to announce that the Centre will not privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in keeping with the people’s sentiments,” he added.