Modi, Shah not in the capital loop, says Pawan Kalyan

JSP president Pawan Kalyan and his party’s Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar met BJP national president J.P. Nadda in New Delhi on Thursday.

They had a brief discussion on the latest developments in Andhra Pradesh and the BJP-JSP alliance that had just been revived.

Addressing the media later, Mr. Kalyan said that Mr. Nadda had denied the YSRCP leaders’ claim that they had taken the proposed development of three capitals to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He alleged that it was only the real estate interests that prompted Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to think of dividing the capital into three parts on the pretext that it would fulfil the sub-regional aspirations.

Sunil Deodhar said that as the party’s A.P. affairs co-in-charge, he had a word with the Prime Minister and Home Minister Amit Shah, both of whom confirmed that they did not have any discussion with the YSRCP leaders on the three capitals issue.

He asserted that both YSRC and TDP were equal enemies for the BJP. He cautioned people against falling a prey to the mind-game being played by the YSRCP leaders.