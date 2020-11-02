Modi, Shah convey wishes

VIJAYAWADA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his best wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of the State Formation Day, through Twitter on Sunday.

Mr. Modi said A.P. was known for the hard working and friendly nature of its people and that the State had been making rapid strides on various fronts.

He expressed the hope that the State would reach greater heights in the future.

Through a separate message on Twitter, Home Minister Amit Shah said A.P. had been making significant contributions to the development of the country and that the Modi government was committed to making it a progressive State.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju tweeted that A.P. came into existence due to the sacrifices made by several selfless men and women and that the State gave many intellectuals to the country.