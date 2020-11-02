Modi, Shah convey wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his best wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of the State Formation Day, through Twitter on Sunday.
Mr. Modi said A.P. was known for the hard working and friendly nature of its people and that the State had been making rapid strides on various fronts.
He expressed the hope that the State would reach greater heights in the future.
Through a separate message on Twitter, Home Minister Amit Shah said A.P. had been making significant contributions to the development of the country and that the Modi government was committed to making it a progressive State.
BJP State president Somu Veerraju tweeted that A.P. came into existence due to the sacrifices made by several selfless men and women and that the State gave many intellectuals to the country.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath