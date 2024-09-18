Modi, Shah behind BJP’s hate speech against Rahul, alleges Chinta Mohan

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Chinta Mohan, in a statement on Wednesday, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA government of conspiring against Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Condemning the public comment made by Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) MLA Sanjay Gaikwad, who offered a reward for harming Rahul Gandhi, Mr. Mohan called for immediate action against hate speech. He leader defended Mr. Gandhi’s advocacy for the development of the lower classes, emphasising his commitment to representing the interests of the entire country’s population.

The Congress leader questioned the BJP’s stance on issues regarding social justice and accused the party of promoting division and conflict within the nation. He further demanded a public apology to Mr. Gandhi from the BJP and threatened to organise agitations under the leadership of the Congress party against instances of political hatred.