Modi sets sights on A.P., T.N.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed Andhra Pradesh for being a pioneer in agriculture, science and technology, innovation and several fields.

Conveying his greetings to the new government formed by Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy at a thanksgiving meet titled ‘Praja Dhanyavada Sabha’ organised by the State BJP at Renigunta, Mr. Modi assured the State of all support from the Centre in realising its development endeavour. “The States and Centre should work together. Then we can make a New India,” he said.

Thanks voters

Sending out a clear message that the BJP had set its sights on A.P. and Tamil Nadu, Mr Modi asked party workers to stay focussed on reaching out to people. He thanked people of the two States for participating in the electoral process.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala. It was his first visit to the shrine after becoming the Prime Minister for the second term.

Andhra Pradesh Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan, Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy and others received the Prime Minister at the Tirupati airport at Renigunta after he landed from Colombo.

Addressing the public meeting, Mr. Modi said, “It does not matter if it [the poltical process] yielded results for us or not; it is important for us to remain in the service of people,” and cited coming to power as one of the several ways of serving people, but not the end in itself.

“We have to focus on coming to power, but we also need to build a strong nation, which is of greater importance to us,” he observed.

‘India first’

Referring to the party’s ideology of ‘India first’ and its firm belief in karma philosophy, Mr. Modi said an average BJP worker would proudly proclaim ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ even after losing a local body election, but would stay focussed on national development.

“Winning polls comes through winning the hearts of people,” the Prime Minister said.